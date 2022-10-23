BK Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

BK Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BK Technologies has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $2.36 on Friday. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,009,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 5.99% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

