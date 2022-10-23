BNP Paribas Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $286.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.65. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

