Bobcoin Price Down 23% Over Last Week (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a market cap of $333.00 million and approximately $121,298.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

