Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $449.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.22.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

