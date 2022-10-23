Brokerages Set Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) PT at $11.80

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

ISMAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

