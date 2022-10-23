Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $168.28

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

