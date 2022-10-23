Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $17.25

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Vale Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

