Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 9.8 %

OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

