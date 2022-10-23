BTIG Research Trims Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Target Price to $186.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.