C2X (CTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,680.00

C2X (CTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. C2X has a market capitalization of $52.61 million and $6,680.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, C2X has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.11 or 0.27922404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010906 BTC.

About C2X

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.