CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.45 ($3.52) to €3.60 ($3.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

