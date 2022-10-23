Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.8 %

CP stock opened at C$96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$86.12 and a one year high of C$106.93. The stock has a market cap of C$89.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Insiders have sold a total of 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.