Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$196.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$213.00 to C$196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$210.75.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$149.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.08. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$143.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

