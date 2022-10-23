Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 94,877 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,877 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $66.79 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.