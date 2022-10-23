Candriam S.C.A. Sells 11,557 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $56,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 210.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

