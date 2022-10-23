Candriam S.C.A. Sells 6,370 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $131,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,757 shares of company stock valued at $51,914,102. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.