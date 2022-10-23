Candriam S.C.A. Sells 6,370 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $131,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,757 shares of company stock valued at $51,914,102. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.90.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
