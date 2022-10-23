Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 41,286 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 473.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $84.59.

