Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $8,130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.