CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSTR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 62,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $401.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

