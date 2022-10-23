Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 295 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,449. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

