Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 907,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,122,000 after purchasing an additional 292,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE BXP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,993. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

