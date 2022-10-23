Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,531. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
