Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,898,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IJT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.89. 97,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,623. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

