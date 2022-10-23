Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 55,132,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,547,080. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

