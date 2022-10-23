Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,969 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. 5,865,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,239. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

