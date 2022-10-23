Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.