Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $10.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.22. 3,483,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

