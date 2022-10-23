CBET Token (CBET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.07 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. CBET Token has a market cap of $83.07 million and approximately $1.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.22 or 0.27935058 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010910 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000008 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

