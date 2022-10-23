Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

