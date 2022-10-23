Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Century Global Commodities Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

