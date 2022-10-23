Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.20 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Chain has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $14.20 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.44 or 0.27909914 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

