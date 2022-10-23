Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.25.

NYSE CVX opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. Chevron has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

