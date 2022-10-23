CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 294 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $6.64 on Friday, hitting $195.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

