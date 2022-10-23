CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

MCK traded up $11.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.64. 1,032,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.35. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.61 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.