CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.81. The stock had a trading volume of 621,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,922. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

