CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 839,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,034,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,461. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.33. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

