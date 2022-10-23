CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. 8,690,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

