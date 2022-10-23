CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 320 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,941. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $525.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.25. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

