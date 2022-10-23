CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.04. 476,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.