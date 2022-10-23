CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Shares of HON stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.81. 2,959,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,902. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $185.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

