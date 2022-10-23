CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 4,677 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $52.99. 3,219,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

