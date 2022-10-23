China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $6.18 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.