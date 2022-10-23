Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $31.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $31.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $32.44. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $32.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,825.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,549.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,608.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,473.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

