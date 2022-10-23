Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 192,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Chubb Trading Up 2.9 %

CB opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.76. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

