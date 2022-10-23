CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CXF stock opened at C$9.45 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$9.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.69.

