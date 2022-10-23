Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.81. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

In other news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

