Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.2 %

CLNE opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

