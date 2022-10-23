Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Reaches $82.60 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Clover Finance has a market cap of $82.60 million and $191,740.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

