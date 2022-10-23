Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.