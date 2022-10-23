Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $13.21 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

